John Simm returns to ITV for more Grace

John Simm to return as Det Supt Roy Grace.

John Simm will reprise his role as Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, for a new series of ITV crime drama Grace.

Grace is an adaptation of international, bestselling author Peter James’ award winning novels, with over 21 million Grace novels having been sold to date. Episodes one and three will be written by Ben Court and Caroline Ip, with Ed Whitmore writing the second episode.

Starring Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey and Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting, the new series will comprise three feature length films. Grace is a co-production between Tall Story Pictures, part of ITV Studios, and Vaudeville Productions. Executive producer for Tall Story Pictures is Patrick Schweitzer, and Andrew O’Connor and Paul Sandler for Vaudeville Productions. Peter James will also be executive producing the new films.

ITV are also celebrating drama rating success.

With many of the most popular dramas across any channel or streaming service so far in 2022, ITV has had a very strong start to the year in scripted.

New, recently released 28 day consolidated data for The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe shows that the total audience for the first episode rose by a massive 5.4 million viewers in the 28 days after the initial broadcast, with the four-part series as a whole averaging a total audience of over 9 million viewers, up by 5.1 million/123% on the broadcast transmission.

Written by acclaimed screenwriter Chris Lang, and starring Monica Dolan and Eddie Marsan, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe told the story of the Hartlepool based couple and their infamous insurance scam and gained critical acclaim from reviewers. In total ITV has shown three out of the top four dramas across any channel or streamer in 2022, and six out of the top ten new dramas, and all have more than doubled their audience in the 28 days after their initial broadcast.

These include Including Trigger Point, ITV’s biggest drama so far in 2022, which averaged a total audience of 9.5 million viewers, Our House which averaged a total audience of 7.4 million viewers and No Return, which averaged a total audience of 6.5 million viewers, as well as DI Ray (currently averaging 5.7m viewers) and The Ipcress File, which averaged a total audience of 5.3 million viewers.