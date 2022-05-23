Sara Pascoe back in search of more endangered jobs

Last Woman On Earth with Sara Pascoe will air once more on BBC Two.

Sara Pascoe tracks down more of the world’s most endangered jobs in the critically acclaimed Last Woman on Earth with Sara Pascoe which is set to return to BBC Two and iPlayer for a second series from Talkback (a Fremantle label).

Sara:

“Having been locked indoors like everyone else through the pandemic, I can’t wait to get back out into the world to see what’s changed, what’s changing and how rare and interesting jobs are being affected. We’ve got more fascinating people to meet this series and some equally exciting adventures!”

In a bid to become a living filing cabinet of lost skills, Sara will visit Greece, Denmark and Jordan and take on some unique jobs set for extinction in this new three-part series.

In series one the writer and comedian turned her hand to tasks including ice carving in Finland, climbing trees to pick coconuts for making sweets in Cuba and becoming a Stalin Museum guide in Georgia.

Now she’s off for new adventures, meeting more extraordinary people doing jobs that you didn’t even know existed and learning some unusual skills along the way including Lego master builder and Dead Sea lifeguard. Will they survive the unforgiving pace of the modern world, or be lost to history?

Catherine Catton, BBC Head Commissioning Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment: