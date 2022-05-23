Sky News reveals coverage plans for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will see the country will come together to celebrate 70 years of service by Her Majesty The Queen.

From Thursday 2nd June, across TV, digital, audio and social media, Sky News will get audiences closer to the showstopping public events and iconic royal moments of this historic occasion.

Absolutely Fabulous actress and campaigner Dame Joanna Lumley will be a special guest for the famous balcony flypast at Trooping the Colour on Thursday 2nd June, before joining Kay Burley and Sky Royal Commentator Alastair Bruce from 11am on Sunday 5th June for a full day of festivities.

With decades of knowledge and close connections to the Royal Family, the group will provide entertaining insights and reflective commentary on The Queen’s reign, with Sky News correspondents reporting live from street parties up and down the country for The Jubilee Big Lunch.

Then from 2pm on Sunday, Lumley and the team will take you through the weekend’s biggest event, The Platinum Jubilee Pageant, where hundreds of artists, musicians and schoolchildren will come together to perform different chapters of the story of the country’s longest-serving monarch.

Sky News Royal Correspondent Rhiannon Mills will be on hand throughout the four days of celebration with the latest news and analysis and a series of big-name guests. While Royal insiders and people whose lives have been touched by The Queen will join Sky News each day to share their memories of her incredible tenure of public service.

On the Sky News website and App there will be an interactive feature to find out what The Queen was doing the year you were born, and one to find your nearest street party with the Sky News postcode checker.

There will also be plenty of in-depth explainers on the history of The Queen and Jubilee, as well as features looking at Her Majesty’s ever-lasting fashion style, and famous photographs of the monarch over the years.