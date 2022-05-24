ITV bring a close to their Endeavours

The Inspector Morse spin-off comes to an end after a decade.

Executive Producer Damien Timmer:

“Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of tv. Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us!”

After ten phenomenally successful years, producers Mammoth Screen, and screenwriter Russell Lewis, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam have mutually decided to bring the internationally renowned Endeavour to a close, and the series currently filming in Oxford will be the last.

ITV’s drama commissioning team respectfully accepts this creative decision and would like to extend heartfelt thanks to everyone associated with Endeavour who have made the drama such a well loved part of the UK’s drama landscape. ITV would particularly like to thank Damien Timmer, Russell Lewis, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam who have created television history by following in the footsteps of Morse’s acclaimed creator, the late, great, Colin Dexter and the much missed John Thaw.

Endeavour first aired on ITV as a single film on 2 January 2012 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Inspector Morse’s television debut. Since then, 32 more films have been broadcast with a further three currently in production, bringing the total to 36.

