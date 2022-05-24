BBC Two series to follow Bradford’s district nurses, police officers and council workers

The five-part series is called Bradford on Duty…

With wide-ranging access to Bradford’s public services, this new five-part series, produced by Dragonfly North (part of Banijay UK), takes viewers to the heart of Northern England and speaks to the men and women dedicated to making the city a better place for its communities.

Gian Quaglieni, BBC Commissioning Editor:

“We’re grateful to have been given this extraordinary access to Bradford’s frontline and follow their journey in improving the city for its citizens. With all eyes on the North, we hope this series gives viewers a startlingly honest portrayal of the pressures on public services in the city and how they are tackling them.”

Each episode will follow the frontline workers patrolling the streets and the leaders making strategic decisions. Through candid and often surprising interviews, this series brilliantly captures how the district nurses, council workers and police officers look after the welfare of Bradford, with plenty of Yorkshire warmth and humour along the way too.

From the difficulties in tackling rough sleeping, to the shocking health inequalities, viewers will hear unflinchingly honest accounts from those who are tasked with the incredible challenge of helping to relieve the pressure on the city’s public services, all the while working together to rebuild pride in their city.

Bradford on Duty is set to air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer next month.