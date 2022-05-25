Sky Sports to pay tribute to Shane Warne during England’s Test match against New Zealand

Also, Sky’s main commentary box at Lord’s is to be renamed after leg-spin great…

Sky Sports Director of Cricket Bryan Henderson:

“On the pitch, he was simply the greatest, while off it, he was a wonderful and loyal friend. No words can capture his contribution to the game, but his magic on the field as well as in the commentary box and in life itself will never be forgotten. We hope our tributes to him during this Test will remind those who witnessed him in action of his greatness as well as hopefully introduce young cricket fans to a cricketing legend.”

Sky Sports will pay tribute to cricket legend Shane Warne throughout England’s first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s next week.

The spin-bowling great, who passed away in March 2022, will be remembered throughout the first Test by former players and the Sky Sports cricket team, with whom Warne spent a number of years working following his playing career.

During the first Test, Sky Sports viewers will be shown a two-part documentary entitled “Bowled Shane,” which tells the story of the ’05 and ‘06/07 Ashes series. Warne was the main character throughout both dramatic series, cementing his reputation as one of the game’s greatest ever players.

In partnership with Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Sky Sports will also be commemorating its former colleague by renaming their main commentary box in the J.P. Morgan Media Centre at Lord’s after the former leg-spinner. The tribute will be unveiled on the morning of 2nd June by another of Warne’s former Sky Sports Cricket colleagues Rob Key, now Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket.

Mark Taylor, the former Australian captain and Warne’s close friend, will also join Sky Sports’ coverage to discuss Warne’s impact on the game alongside Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, Mel Jones, Ian Ward, Simon Doull and Eoin Morgan. Finally, to celebrate the cricketing great whose playing number was 23, there will be a minute’s applause on 23 overs.

Guy Lavender, MCC Chief Executive & Secretary: