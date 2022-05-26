Anna Richardson and Yinka Bokinni to host ‘body positivity’ show

Richardson and Bokinni are joining forces on Channel 4.



Naked Education is a body-positive, educational series aiming to normalise all body types, champion people’s differences and break down stereotypes.

Anna Richardson:

“Body positivity is something we would all like, but for some people it’s a lot harder than it sounds. We will help people overcome their fears and take back control of their bodies. This series is going address sensitive subjects that other programmes shy away from – it will be powerful, emotional and eye opening. It’s going to pack a naked punch that will have the whole nation talking.”

Fronted by Anna Richardson and Yinka Bokinni, the six episode series will allow people to ask the questions that they have been too nervous to ask and give others the space to bare all as they confront their fears and address sensitive subjects. From mastectomy scars and penis size to the ageing body and skin conditions, no subject matter is too big or too small.

Each episode will feature people from all ages who will be able to share their experiences. With the support of our resident GP and some life models, a group of teenagers, who have been bombarded by ‘perfect’ Instagram bodies and explicit content, will be able to discuss and challenge their own perceptions of what they think is normal or beautiful and get answers to questions they have been afraid to ask. .

The series will also feature candid conversations and naked exchanges between people who have undergone similar experiences and body transformations – such as reconstructive surgery and weight loss – and a group of naked body-positivity activists will travel the length and breadth of the country to spread their message and encourage people to join the ‘every body is beautiful’ brigade.

Yinka Bokinni:

“I’m really excited to be a part of Naked Education and to start this challenge. I think that we have a long way to go when it comes to our perception of a ‘regular body’, and as somebody who often felt like my body didn’t fit in, I’m incredibly proud to offer my voice in this amazing new show”

Naked Education will let it all hang out later in the year.