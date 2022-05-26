Pick of the Plots: Thursday 26th May

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, May 26.

Jean refuses any care from Stacey and when Lily returns from Martin’s, Stacey is forced to put her foot down – Lily is not caring for Jean anymore.

Later, Shirley bumps into Harvey and encourages him to go and see Jean. Despite a rocky start, they have a breakthrough when Jean helps him with a jigsaw puzzle.

Meanwhile, Rainie’s heart breaks when Stuart admits he has no feelings towards Roland.

Elsewhere, after an update from Sam, Ritchie makes a threat that Denise can’t ignore.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Noah is in court. As the legal advisor reads out Noah’s charges, he asks him what he pleads.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Moira urges Faith to tell her kids about her diagnosis. Moira fears Cain will lose his temper, knowing that she kept a secret from him.

Trying to be strong, Faith tells Moira to head back to the farm and she will let her know when she’s done.

Drawn and weary after her procedure, Faith worries as she struggles to get hold of Moira.

Elsewhere, Cathy spots Amelia with a suspicious bottle.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

As Sam is inviting Ethan to dinner with his new beau Zoe, she arrives on cue to deliver the shocking news that Maya’s body has been found, and all eyes are on Ethan.

Later, Ste makes a big confession to his sister, and Zoe’s life is threatened when Sienna goes rogue.

As Sienna and Warren play happy families, a text throws them both into turmoil.

Meanwhile, there’s panic for Sally after discovering the school newspaper’s slanderous front-page headline about John Paul. Yazz has some explaining to do.

Elsewhere, Brooke doesn’t know how to feel after their emotional reunion with Thierry.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm