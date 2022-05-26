The Big Breakfast to return to Channel 4 this August

Channel 4 is bringing back The Big Breakfast this summer.

The morning entertainment show The Big Breakfast will burst back on to our screens with weekly episodes throughout August.

BAFTA award-winning comedian Mo Gilligan and broadcaster AJ Odudu will reunite as hosts, reprising their RTS award-winning partnership on the show they hosted together for the Black to Front Project one-off special in September last year.

“There really is nothing like The Big Breakfast on our screens. I loved hosting it last year and I am looking forward to being back at the house to kick off summer weekends on this now award-winning show.” – AJ Odudu

A staple of the channel’s morning schedule from 1992 to 2002, The Big Breakfast defied the rules when it came to breakfast telly. Retaining plenty of its original anarchic spirit, risqué sense of humour and distinctive energy, the summer episodes will see the presenters flanked by a mix of famous guests to kick start the day with a bang.

“I love being part of this incredible history making show. The whole team are so spectacular, and I have so much fun working with AJ – she’s one of the best in the business. And now a live summer series? LET’S GO!” – Mo Gilligan

The Big Breakfast is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios.