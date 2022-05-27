Alexander Blackman documentary for Channel 4

Channel 4 to air a documentary on the first British soldier to be convicted of murder on a foreign battlefield since World War II.

From a war against Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan to a legal battle in the UK, Marine A details one of the most controversial events in the 20-year war on terror. On the 15th September 2011 an unarmed and wounded Taliban insurgent was shot in the chest by a British Royal Marine, who went on to tell his men that he “just broke the Geneva Convention”.

Anna Miralis, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4:

“This is one of the darkest moments in modern British warfare, yet despite the intense media and political interest much about this story remains unknown. This film will bring together testimonies of Blackman and others involved, as well as footage from that day in Helmand, to give us the most complete picture of what happened that day and the ensuing fall out.”

With an exclusive interview with Alexander Blackman, known to most as Marine A, it reveals the story of that one day in Helmand. The 90-minute feature includes never seen before, recently recovered, combat footage, and many who have never spoken on camera before, Marine A takes audiences into the dark heart of those minutes in battle and the ensuing four-year legal campaign that his wife waged to set him free. The film is a Two Rivers Media and Uppercut Films co-production.

Alan Clements, Managing Director of Two Rivers Media: