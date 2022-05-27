Pick of the Plots: Friday 27th May

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, May 27.

Abi makes plans to flee to Costa Rica with Alfie but she’s thrown by a declaration of love from Kevin. Abi admits what she is planning and pleads with Kevin to keep it a secret.

Later, Kevin tells Debbie about Abi’s crazy plan to abduct Alfie. Debbie asserts that he has two choices, tell Imran or hope that she gets away with it.

Meanwhile, having secretly tipped her insulin down the sink, Summer sets off for her exam. As Summer embarks on her maths exam, her vision becomes blurred. Summer’s horrified to realise she’s left her diabetic kit at home.

As Summer is loaded into an ambulance, she tearfully explains to Aadi that her blood sugar level is sky high, will she be okay?

Elsewhere, a guy called Frank calls in the Rovers and flirts with Sean. As Frank leaves, Jenny urges Sean to go after him.

Also, Faye researches alternative therapies to HRT on the internet.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Charity panics.

Meanwhile, when Vinny mentions an old motorhome at the scrapyard, Sam jumps on the opportunity to transform it into Lydia’s dream caravan.

Elsewhere, Amelia lies to Cathy.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Zoe has a decision to make after Saul catches on to her new romance with colleague Sam.

Meanwhile, Norma shows she’s not one to be messed with when she threatens Sienna and Warren’s children.

Later, Leela is brought in for questioning over Maya’s death, but will she tell the police all she knows?

Elsewhere, Ripley fears that they can’t give Brooke what they want or deserve.

Also, Shaq returns home and is full steam ahead with wedding planning, but is stopped in his tracks when he discovers how much the day will cost.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm