Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen goes in search of Outrageous Homes with Channel 4

No one knows bold and outrageous style quite like Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen…

In this new series the king of interior design celebrates our great British visionaries, our cherished eccentrics and our proud-to be different homeowners.

Deborah Dunnett, commissioning editor for Channel 4:

“This is an altogether different property series. So as the epitome of extravagance and eccentricity, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is the perfect person to host it. Who wants uniformity anyway?”

In Outrageous Homes with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen the Changing Rooms designer meets people across the country who value originality and decorate their homes without fear. He’ll visit properties across the UK with wild, wonderful and truly outrageous domestic decor to discover why the homeowners dare to be different with their designs and how they did it, as well as delving into how much it all cost.

Laurence will also meet some of the architects, designers and decorators who helped bring the bold and creative visions to life. In Outrageous Homes with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, there is no such this such thing as bad design.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen:

“Huzzah! At last, a property show that turns its back on Delusions of Blandeur and instead celebrates homes that take OTT to another level of FABULOUS. In fact, we’ll be filming in spaces of such OUTRAGEOUSNESS I’ll be the most understated thing on screen which is, let’s face it, an extraordinary achievement…”

Outrageous Homes with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is to air across four episodes to fit an hour-long slot.