Bookies have picked their Love Island favourites for the win

The show returns to ITV2 next week.

Former Premier League footballer Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma, is the early favourite for this year’s Love Island at 11/4 with William Hill.

The international dressage rider heads the betting at 11/4 in the top female market ahead of Tasha Ghouri, the show’s first deaf contestant. Liam Llewellyn is the favourite in the betting for top male at 11/4, with Davide Sanclimenti at 7/2 and Andrew Le Page at 4/1.

Embarking on the ultimate summer of love, a new batch of singletons will head to the stunning island of Majorca as they go in search of their perfect match. This series welcomes a new addition – a brand-new villa – the iconic luxury hang-out where all the action unfolds.

Host Laura Whitmore presides over the antics as the Islanders get to know one another, flirt, couple-up and set out to find a genuine connection. But as new arrivals join the search for love, relationships are put to the test. Meanwhile, voice of Love Island Iain Stirling returns, providing his unique, hilarious commentary, remarking on the sizzling antics gripping the villa.

William Hill spokesperson, Tony Kenny:

“It’s one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year and we’ve got another bunch of singletons ready to head into the Love Island villa. “There look to be plenty of interesting contenders looking for love and at this early stage it’s Gemma Owen, daughter of former Liverpool and Manchester United footballer Michael, who we make the 11/4 favourite. Liam Llewelyn is the favourite amongst the boys at 11/4, but you can be sure they’ll be plenty of price changes as the drama unfolds.”

William Hill – TV/Specials – Love Island

Top Male:

Liam Llewellyn 11/4 Davide Sanclimenti 7/2 Andrew Le Page 4/1 Dami Hope 9/2 Luca Bish 9/2 Ikenna Ekwonna 5/1

Top Female:

Gemma Owen 11/4 Tasha Ghouri 7/2 Paige Thorne 7/2 Amber Beckford 9/2 Indiyah Polack 9/2

Love Island returns for its eighth series on Monday 6th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub.