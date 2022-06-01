Jules Breach and Steve Bower to bring England’s UEFA Nations League to Channel 4

Jules Breach will host the output with Steve Bower providing the commentary.

The England matches in the UEFA Nations League, broadcast live in June and September on Channel 4 for the first time, will be presented by Jules Breach, with Steve Bower leading the commentary.

Jules Breach:

“Watching England games as a little girl with my dad is what made me fall in love with the beautiful game, so it is an absolute honour to be presenting the coverage on England’s new home for football – Channel 4! We are so excited to bring fun, fresh energy to England’s upcoming matches that reflects the young, inspiring Three Lions squad we have all dared to dream with!”

After a meteoric rise, Jules Breach has become a regular face on football fan’s screens and now takes centre stage as the lead presenter for Channel 4. Jules will present from pitch-side in Budapest as England face Hungary before travelling to Munich with pundit Michael Owen, who will return to the scene of his famous 2001 hat-trick as England take on Germany. Owen will be joined by England Women’s international Jordan Nobbs and Joe Cole in Munich. England then take on Italy and Hungary at Molineux where guests offering expert analysis will include Ashley Cole and Eni Aluko.

On Commentator duties, Steve Bower will be leading the match action with Rob Green and Graeme Le Saux as co-commentators.

Steve Bower:

“I was delighted to commentate on the lionesses on Channel 4 in 2017 and am now thrilled to be with the men’s team for exciting coverage across these games. It’s a real privilege to call these national moments and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Across the Nations League, Channel 4’s Ade Adepitan will present England features and Kelly Somers will join the team as a reporter.