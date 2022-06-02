TRIC Awards 2022 nominees revealed

The nominees have been announced for this year’s TRIC Awards.

The gong show will be presented by TRIC President, The One Show’s Alex Jones at a lavish ceremony on Wednesday 6th July.

TRIC (The Television and Radio Industries Club) will be celebrating 53 years of the TRIC Awards, and recognising the very best TV, radio and online shows, as well as Britain’s most-loved stars and talent.

Working in partnership with Euronics, Europe’s largest retail buying group, the awards will be presented in front of an audience of over 1000 guests and for the second year running, fans can watch all the action on a live stream via the ScreenHits TV platform.

This year’s venue is the prestigious Grosvenor House, on Park Lane, the home of over 50 TRIC Awards ceremonies. The event will be preceded by a glamorous red carpet for the press and media.

With over 65,000 votes cast by members of the public and industry experts, the shortlist contains some of the biggest and best-loved names in the broadcasting industry. It promises to be a hugely entertaining ceremony, with celebrities joining the fun, drawn from the world of comedy, drama, reality TV, factual, news and sport.

Previous attendees include Piers Morgan, Kate Garraway, Fleur East, Steph McGovern, Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Keith Lemon, Ainsley Harriot, Emily Maitlis, Emily Atack, Danny Dyer, Alan Carr, Lorraine Kelly, Michael McIntyre, and many more.

18 awards will be presented, including the TRIC Special Award. With four nominees in each category, the awards promise to be hotly contested. In the TV Personality category, Ant & Dec are up against TV’s uber popular Bradley Walsh, Rylan Clark and of course, Piers Morgan.

The News Presenter award is a four-way fight between GB News’ Eammon Holmes, Stephen Dixon, and the BBC News Team’s Clive Myrie and Victoria Derbyshire.

The New Drama category sees award-winning It’s A Sin, up against binge-worthy dramas Vigil, The Pembrokeshire Murders and Around the World in 80 Days, while the Drama award has Line of Duty, Call the Midwife, Vera and All Creatures Great and Small as contenders.

In Game Show, it’s a tight race between Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, The Chase, Richard Osman’s House of Games and Would I Lie To You? Meanwhile, in Entertainment there’s stiff competition between Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, The Graham Norton Show and Gogglebox

In the Soap category, it’s a battle of heavyweights with Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders and Holby City all fighting for the gong.

And for Reality shows, there’s a new kid on the block, well, new big kid, Clarkson’s Farm takes on the The Masked Singer, Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

There’s an award for Podcast of the Year, while radio nominees see Roman Kemp, battling it out with the Queens of radio Kate Garraway, Amanda Holden and Sara Cox

The Nominees

1/ DAYTIME

A Place in the Sun (Channel 4)

Loose Women (ITV1)

Steph’s Packed Lunch (Channel 4)

This Morning (ITV1)

2/ DRAMA

All Creatures Great and Small (Channel 5)

Call the Midwife (BBC One)

Line of Duty (BBC One)

Vera (ITV1)

3/ ENTERTAINMENT

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV1)

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad (ITV1)

Gogglebox (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

4/ FACTUAL

Ambulance (BBC One)

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek (ITV1)

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs (ITV1)

The Repair Shop (BBC One)

5/ FOOD

Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek: Mamma Mia (ITV1)

James Martin’s Saturday Morning (ITV1)

MasterChef (BBC One)

The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)

6/ GAME SHOW

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel (BBC One)

Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC Two)

The Chase (ITV1)

Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

7/ MULTI-CHANNEL NEWS PROGRAMME

BBC Breakfast

BBC News Team

GB News Team

Good Morning Britain

8/ NEW DRAMA

Around the World in 80 Days (BBC One)

It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

The Pembrokeshire Murders (ITV1)

Vigil (BBC One)

9/ NEWS PRESENTER

Clive Myrie (BBC One)

Eammon Holmes (GB News)

Stephen Dixon (GB News)

Victoria Derbyshire (BBC One)

10/ PODCAST OF THE YEAR

Happy Place Fearne Cotton

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell

Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed

That Peter Crouch Podcast

11/ REALITY

Clarkson’s Farm (Amazon Prime)

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here (ITV1)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

The Masked Singer (ITV1)

12/ RADIO PERSONALITY

Amanda Holden (Heart)

Kate Garraway (Smooth)

Roman Kemp (Capital)

Sara Cox (BBC Radio Two)

13/ RADIO PROGRAMME

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden

Sara Cox (BBC Radio Two)

The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show (BBC Radio Two)

14/ SOAP OF THE YEAR

Coronation Street (ITV1)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1)

Holby City (BBC One)

15/ SOAP ACTOR

Paige Sandhu (Emmerdale)

Rosie Marcel (Holby City)

Sally Carman (Coronation Street)

Simon Gregson (Coronation Street)

16/ SPORT

A League of their Own (Sky One)

BBC Wimbledon (BBC)

Match of the Day (BBC One)

Tokyo 2020: Olympics (BBC)

17/ TV PERSONALITY

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Piers Morgan

Rylan Clark