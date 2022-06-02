Gordon Ramsay tipped for Strictly Come Dancing by bookies

Peter Crouch is among other celebrities in the running according to one bookmaker.

Gordon Ramsay is William Hill’s 11/8 favourite to be one of the contestants on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. The well-known television chef’s daughter Tilly was part of the celebrity dancing competition last year and her father is fancied to follow in her footsteps in 2022.

Scarlett Moffatt and Jake Quickenden are next best at 6/4, while Dawn French (5/2), Tom Daley (3/1), Louis Theroux (5/1) and Peter Crouch (7/1) are also among the celebrities towards the top of the betting.

William Hill spokesperson, Tony Kenny:

“Gordon Ramsay has stated that he wants to give dancing a go, so might he be set for a stint on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing? Well, he’s very well-fancied at just 11/8 to be a contestant on this year’s show. “A whole host of celebs have been mentioned as possible contenders, including Peter Crouch. The former footballer was not shy of getting the dance moves out on the pitch, so it wouldn’t be the biggest shock if he tried his hand on Strictly.”

