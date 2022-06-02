Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility returns this summer for its sixth series

Hosted by BAFTA-winning Scottish comedian Iain Stirling and produced by Potato, the new series sees new celebrities pitted against teams from the public in a new set of crazy challenges.

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility will air weekly at 10pm on ITV2 and ITV HUB from Thursday 16th June.

Iain Stirling:

“Delighted to be back with Scarlett and Marek for CelebAbility this summer. It’s the best series yet with amazing guests and even funnier games. Can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Alongside Stirling, TV presenter and team captain Scarlett Moffatt returns alongside trusted adjudicator Marek Larwood as the new eight-part series sees teams of three go up against a squad of celebrities in a series of hilarious games and challenges, with the chance to win a range of prizes including £2,000 cash.

Each episode uncovers the unique, hidden abilities that a host of famous faces possess, and sees stars lining up to join the mayhem include comedian Seann Walsh, Countdown’s Rachel Riley, DJ Naughty Boy, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and Jamie Laing, TV personality Megan McKenna, DJ and presenters Melvin Odoom and Rickie Haywood-Williams, drag queen extraordinaire The Vivienne and Strictly Come Dancing favourite Amy Dowden.

Stirling – also the voice of ITV2 hit reality show Love Island and the creator, writer, and lead of ITV2’s sitcom Buffering – presides over all the activity as the celebrities and public go head-to-head.

Each round in the 45-minute episodes sees one of the friends take on an unusual skill or ability that one of the celebrities believe they naturally possess. They must master each of the tasks – with often ridiculous and hilarious results – and knock the well-known faces out of the competition, before taking on the final round and the chance to take home the grand cash prize. The more celebrities they have beaten, the more prizes they win – unless the contestants choose to risk their haul for a chance to win every award on offer by facing one last single question.

Scarlett Moffatt: