Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Friday 3rd June

June 3, 2022
Dominic Knight
No Comments

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, June 3.

Kevin assures Abi they’ll fight for custody of Alfie.

Meanwhile, the police continue to investigate, convinced the crash wasn’t an accident.

Elsewhere, a flashback relives the car journey.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Leyla makes a bad decision.

Meanwhile, Suzy struggles to balance her guilt when Moira opens up to her about Holly.

Elsewhere, David and Pollard go on a fishing trip.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Worried about her relationship with Juliet, Peri confides in Ste about her suspicions and together, they come up with a plan to discover the truth, but will it work?

Later, Juliet decides to cut ties with Nadira completely.

Meanwhile, Imran is caught red-handed by Shaq as he throws away the bulk of his dinner, but will he come clean?

Elsewhere, DeMarcus stops to say hello to Vicky as she catches up with an old friend. When she leaves to go home, he finds himself in trouble because of unfounded accusations.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 2nd June

June 2, 2022
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 1st June

June 1, 2022
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 31st May

May 31, 2022
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Monday 30th May

May 30, 2022
Dominic Knight