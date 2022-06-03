Pick of the Plots: Friday 3rd June

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, June 3.

Kevin assures Abi they’ll fight for custody of Alfie.

Meanwhile, the police continue to investigate, convinced the crash wasn’t an accident.

Elsewhere, a flashback relives the car journey.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Leyla makes a bad decision.

Meanwhile, Suzy struggles to balance her guilt when Moira opens up to her about Holly.

Elsewhere, David and Pollard go on a fishing trip.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Worried about her relationship with Juliet, Peri confides in Ste about her suspicions and together, they come up with a plan to discover the truth, but will it work?

Later, Juliet decides to cut ties with Nadira completely.

Meanwhile, Imran is caught red-handed by Shaq as he throws away the bulk of his dinner, but will he come clean?

Elsewhere, DeMarcus stops to say hello to Vicky as she catches up with an old friend. When she leaves to go home, he finds himself in trouble because of unfounded accusations.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm