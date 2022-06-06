A ‘darting chance’ for BBC One Scotland

Our Lives: Darts Dreams airs later this week.



Chloe O’Brien is an eighteen-year-old from Perthshire and darts is her life. Part of BBC One’s Our Lives documentary strand, Darts Dreams follows her progress as she aims to be selected for the Scottish ladies’ darts team for the first time.

After rising to the top as a serial winner as a junior, she now has to face the highs and lows of life in the adult ranks. The documentary sees her learning how to handle the pressure as she competes for her county team, Angus Ravens, in an intense local derby against Tay Valley and taking on the men in the Perth Premier League. At the Scottish Open, she faces top ladies from across the world, attempting to make her mark in Scotland’s biggest competition for the first time.

The last eighteen months have been tough for Chloe, with all tournaments cancelled just as she was poised to make major headway in the sport. But darts is now back with a vengeance, being played in front of raucous crowds at venues across the country – and Chloe is making up for lost time with a hectic schedule of events.

She’s committed to a gruelling darts calendar, with darts events most days of the week. It’s a huge commitment for her family too, but mum Kim and stepdad Colin are also darts fanatics who inspire and support her all the way. Chloe’s aiming to make them proud with selection for the Scottish ladies team this year. But first she has to earn her place.

Darts Dreams offers an insight into the vibrant world of Scottish darts. The story is packed with great characters who help make this documentary a richly layered portrait of a whole community, as well as the captivating story of one girl’s journey towards sporting glory. Darts Dreams is produced by Caledonia TV for BBC One Scotland.

Our Lives: Darts Dreams, Friday 10th June, BBC One Scotland, 7.30pm