ITV get dragged up with Queens For The Night

Lorraine Kelly, Melanie C, Rob Beckett, Courtney Act and Layton Williams to be Queens For The Night

For one night only, a cast of celebrities will channel their inner drag queens and unearth the divas within in a fabulous competition like no other. Queens For The Night, created and produced by Tuesday’s Child, is set to launch on ITV and ITV Hub later this year.

Celebrating the art and appeal of drag in spectacular style, this TV extravaganza sees a selection of famous faces undergoing the ultimate drag makeover.

Hosted by drag superfan Lorraine Kelly, she will be joined by our judging panel, Spice Girl and pop icon Melanie C, stand up comedian Rob Beckett, World famous Drag artist Courtney Act and star of Bad Education and West End hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Layton Williams who will offer their thoughts on our famous novices as they attempt to master this flamboyantly entertaining skill.

This one off TV special will see Coronation Street favourite Simon Gregson, fitness icon Mr Motivator MBE, Love Island star and TV presenter Chris Hughes, member of popband Union J and I’m A Celebrity runner up George Shelley, actor and soap star legend Adam Woodyatt and England rugby star Joe Marler, unleashing their drag alter-egos as they attempt to go head to head to be crowned the winning Queen.

This primetime celebrity drag contest pairs each wannabe queen with their very own drag mentor, as they attempt to master this uniquely difficult craft. Our celebrity wannabes will not only have to perfect wearing the highest of the heels but also hone one of the distinctive disciplines that each drag artist will expertly enact, from singing, dancing, lip syncing, impression, comedy or Dragic! (Drag magic). Performing live in front of a panel of expert judges and a live studio audience only one celebrity can be crowned the ultimate winner.

The show will see some of the most successful Drag Queens in the business become mentors to each of the celebrities. Blu Hydrangea, Kitty Scott-Claus, La Voix, Myra DuBois, Asttina Mandella, Margo Marshall will be using their expert knowledge to guide and teach our famous students, as they prepare and perfect their drag personas. Viewers will witness every step of the process, from mastering the killer heels, fine tuning their comic timing and bringing to life a breathtaking character through costume and make up. The process will culminate for each of the celebrities in a cabaret style performance as they showcase their newly acquired drag talents. Voted by the studio audience, who will capture the hearts of the public to be crowned their Queen For The Night?

Karen Smith is the Executive Producer and Rory Dalziel the Series Producer for Tuesday’s Child. The show is commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning for ITV, Joe Mace, Commissioning Editor for ITV and David Smyth, Commissioner, Entertainment for ITV.

Katie Rawcliffe said “Queens For The Night will have all the wow factor you would expect from this wonderful celebration of drag, and a perfect way to showcase everything that makes drag performance such a sensation.”

Karen Smith, Executive Producer says “Queens For The Night will deliver jaw-dropping transformations, heart-warming stories, high-heeled hilarity and must-see performances as Britain’s best drag queens share their world and mentor big name celebrities to perform for a glamorous panel. It’ll be wall-to-wall fabulousness.”