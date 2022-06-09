Pick of the Plots: Thursday 9th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, June 9.

Kathy reels from her discovery and does all she can to support Ben but needing some space, he rushes out.

Ben later returns much to Kathy’s relief and they continue to talk about what happened. Kathy encourages Ben to go to the police but Ben he doesn’t want to.

Meanwhile, Lewis talks to Callum about his attack.

Elsewhere, Kim is surprised to see Howie talking to Martin but things end badly when Howie trips over Kim’s bag.

Kim insists that Howie moves in with her while he recovers.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

How will Kim react when she discovers three thousand pounds in Will’s bag and the haulage company’s accounts open on his laptop?

Meanwhile, Faith catches Sarah trying to hide her suitcase and messages Charity for help.

Elsewhere, when Amelia suddenly collapses, the group gathers around her in fear.

Also, Marlon is daunted by the prospect of physio with the energetic Kit at home.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Luke’s loved ones wait at his bedside for some news.

Whilst Tony tries to keep spirits up with a pep talk on Luke’s resilience, Cindy gets the heart-breaking news that the doctors can’t do anymore for him.

Back in the village, Darren has to fight tears as he rushes home to meet his new baby girl and is welcomed with the tragic news of the loss of his best friend.

Meanwhile, Romeo seethes when a conversation with Shaq reveals the shocking truth behind James’s involvement in Tom’s recent misfortune. Later, James makes a prison visit to a surprising ally, Jeremy, and his sinister plans are revealed.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm