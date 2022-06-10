Pick of the Plots: Friday 10th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, June 10.

Both Summer and Aadi are called to attend meetings at school. Convinced Aadi is covering for Summer, Dev reveals that Summer’s got a new boyfriend so there’s no reason for him to protect her, Aadi’s cut to the quick. Will he change his story?

Having questioned Aadi, Mrs Crawshaw summons Summer into her office. Struggling to live with the lie, will Summer admit it was she who intended to cheat?

Meanwhile, the police investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Elsewhere, Maria struggles to juggle her council duties; when Cathy spots some papers in Brian’s bag her face falls.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Kim questions Will.

Meanwhile, Heath gets interrogated by Bob and Dan as they search for the truth surrounding Amelia’s collapse.

Elsewhere, Marlon anxiously awaits his physio appointment.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

The Cunningham family return home and are faced with the reality of Luke being gone for good. Cindy’s erratic behaviour catches the attention of Mercedes, who tries to help.

Later, Ollie surprises Cindy at the folly, revealing that Luke had been taking dancing lessons for the wedding, and as he shows her what he learned, Cindy gets to say her final goodbye to Luke.

Meanwhile, Darren doesn’t know how to feel, plagued with grief for his best friend, but filled with joy with his new-born baby. Brooke also has mixed emotions, as they wonder whether giving up their son Thierry was the right choice.

Elsewhere, Eric is Charlie’s devil on his shoulder when he encourages him to be cruel to fellow student Leah.

Also, James jeopardises his already fragile relationship with his family.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm