Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 14th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, June 14.

Lewis is riled when Kathy fires him from his job at The Albert after what he did to Ben. Meanwhile, crowbar in hand, Ben waits for Lewis at The Arches. When Lewis fails to show, Ben storms over to The Albert and demands that Kathy tells him where Lewis lives.

Seeing red and believing Kathy is protecting Lewis, Ben struggles to keep his rage in check but Jay spots the commotion and comes over. Later, fuming at his sacking, Lewis tells Peter that Ben is the one who attacked him.

Meanwhile, Scarlett interrogates Janine about her actions and realises what she did to Linda. Janine pleads with her not to tell Mick but Scarlett is having none of it and later goes to The Vic – will she tell Mick the truth?

Elsewhere, Kat and Sharon learn that Dotty and Vinny were fired by Sam and quickly get their own back.

Also, Peter and Dana have a heart-to-heart.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Laurel, Nicola and Bernice go to a bar, but Nicola heads off early.

Nicola is accosted by a group of teenage girls on the way to her car and she’s mugged and beaten.

Meanwhile, Mary finally reveals to a stunned Rhona that she’s a lesbian. As Rhona finds out more about her mum’s revelation, she’s shocked to hear that the woman Mary fell in love with was Mary’s recently-deceased neighbour, Louise.

Her mum coming out leaves Rhona starting to question whether her whole family was based on lies.

Elsewhere, Moira fears ructions when Cain returns from Scotland unexpectedly.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

To prove himself to Norma, James is tasked with a dangerous delivery. Romeo steps in when he gets wind of the situation, but will everything go to plan?

When Norma’s true intentions for James are revealed, she makes him a chilling offer that leaves him little choice but to leave the village.

Meanwhile, Sally gives John Paul a chance to prove himself.

Elsewhere, the effects of Charlie’s online ‘fit list’ continue to plague Hollyoaks High.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm