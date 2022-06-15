NFTS Scotland launches ‘Multi-Camera TV Conversion Programme’

NFTS Scotland has launched its new Multi-Camera TV Conversion Programme in partnership with BBC Studioworks and Glasgow City Council.

The programme has been set up to ‘enable the development of a skilled Scottish workforce to support the expansion of Scotland’s TV entertainment sector.’

Following BBC Studioworks’ appointment as operator of the new Kelvin Hall studio (pictured) in Glasgow, due to open in autumn this year, and the growing demand to make more TV shows in Scotland, the requirement for local skilled TV crews is expected to grow significantly.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for those wanting to step up their experience and knowledge of working within television entertainment. The growth of productions being made in Scotland means the creative sector is busier than ever before and we need experienced crews trained up to service on-going demand. This fully funded course will further drive the development of the Scottish broadcast industry and ensure it remains accessible to all.” – Alison Goring, Head of NFTS Scotland

NFTS Scotland’s new programme is designed to develop individuals who already have some experience in the screen industries, or who have transferable skills from other sectors, and give them the working practices, knowledge and understanding of multi-camera production to kick-start their careers in studio entertainment production.

The three-week intensive programme comprises a week based at Kelvin Hall, with access to BBC Studioworks’ studio facility, and two weeks in the NFTS’ state-of-the-art 4K TV studio in Beaconsfield. The course will run from 25 July to 12 August and is free to participants, with both accommodation and travel to Beaconsfield paid for.

“We’re very proud to be part of NFTS Scotland’s brilliant programme which will help generate and nurture much needed craftspeople for our industry. The course is designed to strengthen existing skills and experience, offering the unique and local opportunity for real on-the-job learning from BBC Studioworks industry experts, in our real production environments.” Katie Leveson, Culture and Transformation Director at BBC Studioworks.

Following the three-week course, BBC Studioworks will provide paid work opportunities for each of the participants, giving them the chance to translate their learning into practice and to work alongside experienced professionals in their craft specialism.

The length of these placements will be a minimum of four weeks and will take place at Kelvin Hall or another of BBC Studioworks’ studio facilities. During the placements, participants will be paid the real Living Wage.

“Film and broadcast is a growing part of Glasgow’s economy, and this new training programme will support the development of the sector, nurturing new skills and talent in the city.” – Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council.

The programme is currently open to applicants, with a deadline of 23 June. Full details can be found here.