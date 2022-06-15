ITV adds X-appeal to streaming

35 flagship shows to launch in late 2022.

ITV today announced further details of the new, free streaming platform ITVX, which will launch in the UK later this year. A complete re-imagining of existing catch-up service ITVHub, streaming service ITVX will offer viewers a choice of over 9,000 hours of the freshest new series, documentaries, cult classics and films for viewers to enjoy without a subscription fee*.

ITVX will premiere a collection of dramas at launch, which will only be available on the streamer for at least six months before making their debut on ITV channels, including the hotly anticipated cold war drama A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, provocative new teen drama Tell Me Everything, and gripping four-part thriller Without Sin starring Vicky McClure.

At least one flagship show will then launch on ITVX per week, including Russell T Davies’ Nolly starring Helena Bonham Carter, decisive period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton starring Karla-Simone Spence, Sophie Cookson and Patrick Martins, and Litvinenko starring David Tennant and Mark Bonnar.

In addition to the series premiering and streaming exclusively on ITVX, the service will also be launching full series’ of upcoming flagship ITV shows on their first day of broadcast, allowing viewers to binge watch to their hearts’ content. Early examples will include real life drama Stonehouse starring Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes and the new series of Unforgotten. These series are in addition to the vast library of over 200 both recent and classic US and UK dramas, comedies and reality shows that will be available to users.

Not forgetting film fans, ITVX will launch with the UK’s largest free film library featuring the acting prowess of Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Daniel Day Lewis, Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Sir Michael Caine, Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Hardy, Nicolas Cage, The Muppets and many more with further details to be announced.

ITVX will also launch with an impressive array of documentaries, including a dedicated true crime collection. This will feature over 150 hours of nail-biting viewing including Monster in My Family, which delves into the lives of serial killers in a way that’s rarely seen. The Case Against Cosby – a premium documentary exposing new truths about accusations against the comedian will follow in 2023.

Those seeking to escape into another world through their viewing choices will also be catered to, with a robust science fiction and fantasy offering ranging from classics including Thunderbirds, Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons, Terrahawks, Joe 90, Stingray, Space 199 and UFO, to the likes of Supernatural, The 100 and Nikita, and classics in the making including Astrid & Lilly Save the World and Korean-American hit series Dramaworld.

For those preferring to watch without advertising, ITVX will offer viewers the flexibility to view ad-free for a limited monthly fee*. A subscription will also give viewers access to an additional 6,000 hours of content through BritBox UK.

*Pricing to be announced prior to launch.