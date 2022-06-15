Premium studio space at The Bottle Yard’s second site to open in September

TBY2, a Bottle Yard facility, will open for business this Autumn.

TBY2 is The Bottle Yard Studios’ state-of-the-art second facility, offering three premium quality sound stages, now available for advance booking from September 2022. Less than half a mile from the main Bottle Yard site in South Bristol, TBY2’s fully sound insulated and acoustically treated stages offer 20,000 sq ft, 16,500 sq ft and 7,000 sq ft of clear span build space with maximum heights of 34ft.

More than 40,000 sq ft of ancillary space is also available, including serviced production offices, prop stores, construction workshops, costume/makeup and break out areas. The TBY2 site is supported with up to 10GB secure connectivity and 24/7 site security.

The three new stages at TBY2 increase the total number of stages at The Bottle Yard Studios to 11. The Studios’ expansion is intended to maintain and grow film and TV production in Bristol and the West of England.

Sustainability has been placed at the centre of the design and build process of the TBY2 site. A sophisticated building management system has been installed to optimise energy conservation, with built-in heating, cooling and ventilation in all stages. Energy supply for the facility is intended to be supported by a large photovoltaic (PV) array. Transport between the main Bottle Yard Studios site and the TBY2 facility will be carbon neutral, with electric vehicle (EV) points and ample cycling provision supporting low carbon movement.

The Studios confirmed earlier this year that Bristol City Council, which owns and runs The Bottle Yard Studios, had contracted global construction specialists ISG to deliver the £12m TBY2 redevelopment backed by West of England Combined Authority investment, and that works were underway.

Titles recently filmed at The Bottle Yard Studios, the largest dedicated film and television production facility in the West of England, include STARZ Original Series Becoming Elizabeth, Stephen Merchant’s BBC/Amazon series The Outlaws (series two airing now), Netflix sci-fi family series The Last Bus and BBC dramas Chloe, Showtrial and The Girl Before.

Full information about the new TBY2 facility can be found in the updated Bottle Yard Studios brochure HERE.