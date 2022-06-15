Get free entry to top UK attractions by donating blood …

Up until the 19th of June visitors will be able to enjoy free entry to The Edinburgh and York Dungeons after they have given blood via one of the many NHS blood donation centres.

This week marks National Blood Week 2022 and this year The York and Edinburgh Dungeons will be supporting the national effort to reward anyone who donates blood this week with free entry to the attractions.

Known for educating the public in both Edinburgh and York’s deepest darkest history, the Dungeon’s visitors are used to seeing buckets of blood over the years – so National Blood Week will be nothing new.

Peasants lurking in the underground depths of The Dungeons have seen a gory thing or two over the year, so they will be taking part and volunteering to donate blood this week for a worthy cause. Those that donate blood save lives. We would like our guests to give up an hour of their time to save up to three lives. Those that do will also be able to experience all the thrills and chills of the Dungeons at no cost at all!

Visitors will be able to explore the spookiest scariest moments from both Edinburgh and York, from facing the wrath of Judge Mental in the 17th Century Courtroom and braving Greyfriars’s Kirkyard in Edinburgh to the darkened carriage of infamous highwayman Dick Turpin in York.

Kathryn Angel, General Manager of Edinburgh Dungeons:

“We are delighted to be supporting our NHS this National Blood Week. The work carried out by the NHS is immensely important and we’re looking forward to seeing our visitors contribute to this national effort to raise awareness of the importance of giving blood. We know giving blood can sometimes be a daunting experience, so we will reward anyone who donates with free entry to The Dungeons – we’re sure it won’t be their only fright of the day!”

Up to the 19th of June visitors will be able to enjoy free entry to The Edinburgh and York Dungeons after they have given blood via one of the many NHS blood donation centres, find your nearest one here Give Blood – do something amazing give blood. To claim your free entry please visit the attraction with your Blood Donor card (Blood donation date must be between 14-19 June, one free entry per blood donation) – tour dates & times subject to availability.

For further information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Dungeons website.