Is Big Brother about to get back to us?

The iconic reality TV show could make its return on ITV 2.

ITV are said to be ‘closing in’ on securing a deal to revive Big Brother.

Broadcast reports that ITV and production company Banijay UK are looking to take the reality series back to its original, back to basics approach.

The return of Big Brother was first reported by The Sun earlier this year, with the show most likely to air on ITV 2 which is home to popular dating reality series Love Island. Big Brother regularly clashed with Love Island, which ultimately led to it being axed by Channel 5 in 2018.

Former Big Brother host Emma Willis commented on the speculation surrounding the show’s return last month. Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Willis said that the show needs to be off air longer and should be presented by an unknown if it ever does come back.

Months after Cameron Cole was crowned the last winner, the Big Brother house in Elstree was demolished. Elstree had been the home to Big Brother and its spin-offs since 2002. The house used for the first two years was in Bow, London.

Big Brother launched in the UK on Channel 4 in 2000, before being picked up by Channel 5 in 2011. In its later years, the celebrity run proved more popular than its civilian counterpart. It is not yet known if ITV have any plans to have a celebrity series if it does secure a deal to air Big Brother.