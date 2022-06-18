Cast revealed for new ITV X drama You & Me

You & Me will premiere on ITV X early next year.

ITV has revealed the cast for its new London-set rom-com drama You & Me, by Jamie Davis, with filming currently underway.

Harry Lawtey, Jessica Barden and Sophia Brown form the main cast of the three-part series exploring love.

Told over two separate timelines across the three episodes, You & Me reveals, chapter by chapter, the tragedies that have shaped Ben, Emma and Jess.

“It’s a real privilege to be trusted with Ben’s story. You & Me is a brilliant, contemporary look at what it means to love. It’s about hope, heartache and that tendency for life to move a little faster than you’re able to keep up. Working alongside Sophia, Jess and this great crew is a joy – I can’t wait to share what we’ve made.” – Harry Lawtey

The cast also features other well-known faces such as Julie Hesmondhalgh, Andi Osho, Janie Dee and Lily Newmark. Executive producer Dominic Treadwell- Collins will be joined by Russel T Davies, who is also overseeing Nolly, a three-part drama telling the life of Noele Gordon.

“I feel so lucky to be working with so many talented and iconic people. The type of story we are telling is what the British film and TV industry does best, and I can’t wait for people to see the show!” – Jessica Barden

You & Me will air on ITV’s new free streaming service ITV X early next year followed by transmission on ITV at a later date.