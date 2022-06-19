Hollyoaks cast worried soap faces axe if C4 sold

Sale of Channel 4 brings fears teen soap could face axe.

A Hollyoaks actress has spoken about the fears that the soap could be axed if Channel 4 is privatised. Annie Wallace, who plays Sally St Claire, has admitted that there is “worry” about what is in store for the long-running show.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday, Annie said “At the moment we are forging ahead and hopefully we will be going for years and years. But we’d be lying if we said we aren’t worried.”

She added that it is “all up in the air” as the government continue plans to privatise Channel 4.

The move to sell Channel 4 comes as Hollyoaks continues to struggle to attract viewers. Its first look outing on E4 averages between 350,000 – 450,000 viewers an episode. On Channel 4, the 6.30pm airing often fails to make it in the channel’s top 50 viewed programmes.

Despite the drop in viewers in recent years, Hollyoaks had success at the British Soap Awards earlier this month. It picked up two awards, Scene of the Year, and Best Storyline – which covered the historic rape of Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi).

Fears of the axe are heightened at present following the axe of Holby City and the upcoming of Australian soap Neighbours, which will come to an end in August on Channel 5 after 37 years.