Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 22nd June

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, June 22.

Sharon meets Linda at the hospital as she is being discharged. Later, unaware that her mum is at Sharon’s, Nancy arrives to see Zack and soon realises that she has been set up.

Despite the tension, Nancy and Linda have a heart-to-heart but the moment is ruined when Nancy finds a bottle of vodka.

Meanwhile, Rainie prepares for a visit from the social worker to discuss the parental order for Roland. She is anxious as Stuart is nowhere to be around. Vi and Callum track Stuart down and encourage him to support Rainie.

Stuart eventually turns up to the meeting, but soon finds that he can’t handle it. He brings the meeting to an abrupt end and ushers the social worker out. Despite Rainie’s pleas, an out of control Stuart takes Roland back to Bernie and says he doesn’t want him.

Elsewhere, Kat is rattled by some threatening phone calls at the cab office. Later, Harvey is approached by two men while in his cab.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

David despairs as Audrey announces she’s returning to work, before cracking open the wine and flirting with Ryan who’s in for a cut. David asserts it’s time Audrey went home, but as she heads for her coat, she trips over the Thai elephant, sending her sprawling across the floor.

At her wit’s end Gail tries to talk some sense into Audrey, but when she raises the subject of her drinking, Audrey hits the roof and announces she’s moving back home. Later, at the salon, Audrey staggers into the motorbike and falls over.

Meanwhile, Sailly is disappointed with Tim’s attitude as they attend a sex therapy session.

Elsewhere, David tells Max to front the blackmailer out.

Also, after a meeting with Adam, Peter angrily tells Carla that there isn’t enough evidence to bring Mr Thorne to justice. Carla reckons he should let it lie.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Leyla’s dealer offers her an ultimatum, but Suzy intervenes. A frustrated Leyla chastises Suzy for getting rid of her only coke supply.

Suzy is horrified when, after refusing to give Leyla the details of her dealer, Leyla brings up Holly’s death with a blackmail angle.

Meanwhile, Sam is blindsided when Lydia reveals a brochure of expensive caravans. They’re nothing like the cheap one he has already bought her.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Warren tries to make amends with Damon but is left reeling by some brutal home truths. He makes a shocking revelation about Brody’s murder. Later, Sienna makes a chilling discovery on the recorder of Sophie’s teddy bear.

Meanwhile, the circumstances of Wendy’s accident push Mercedes and Bobby further apart, but will she find a way to get her son back?

Elsewhere, as John Paul follows advice from his sponsor, his efforts to tackle his alcoholism are rewarded.

Also, tension builds between Saul and Grace; Prince and Romeo are given the opportunity to take their radio show on the road.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm