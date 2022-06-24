Pick of the Plots: Friday 24th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, June 24.

Audrey lies motionless in the barber’s having been there all night. A passing Brian and Elaine hear a weak cry coming from inside. As Brian hurries off to fetch help, Stephen Reid emerges from a taxi. Breaking down the door, Stephen’s shocked to find his mum barely conscious.

As the Platts discuss Audrey’s drink problem with Peter, Brian dashes in with the news that an ambulance is outside for Audrey, who’s in a bad way. Stephen’s furious with the family for failing to notice that Audrey was missing all night.

Meanwhile, Aggie confides in Tim that she and Ed have had a stupid row but late for a lunch date with Sally, Tim doesn’t have time to listen.

Sally and Tim pretend to be on a first date but Tim’s distracted to hear Ed telling Ronnie and Debbie about his row with Aggie. Fed up of being ignored, Sally heads home.

Elsewhere, Thorne thwarts an attempt by Peter to record a confession from him; Eileen despairs as George continues to ignore Frank.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Will Chas come to her senses?

Meanwhile, David hides his money problems from Victoria.

Elsewhere, Lydia feels guilty.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

As Sienna and Damon make their move, their plans are threatened by someone who is hot on their tail.

Later, Sienna turns to an unlikely ally with a shocking request.

Meanwhile, Juliet and Peri are roped into joining Nadira on a wedding planner appointment. Things take a turn when Peri admits to snooping through Juliet’s phone.

Elsewhere, Prince makes a surprising choice for the radio show’s new female voice.

Also, things heat up between Romeo and Theresa as they put a label on things…

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm