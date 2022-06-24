Channel 4 combines erotic fiction and puppets in new entertainment series

Channel 4 has commissioned a new entertainment show from RDF that features celebrities reading steamy fan fiction acted out by a cast of lookalike puppets.

The bizarre commission will be hosted by Mel Giedroyc and has been given a provisional title of The Really Really Rude Puppet Show.

Channel 4 note of the format ‘Mel Giedroyc invites a different celebrity to read an erotic piece of creative writing where the celeb is the lead protagonist’.

Each character in the story is brought to life by a band of puppets voiced by the celebrity and Mel.

In each fanciful, unique story, the puppet versions of the celebrities will encounter romance, scandal, mystery, intrigue, and farce, with Mel finding out from the real-life celebrity just what they make of their fictionalised exploits.

Mel Giedroyc comments:

“This is going to be a celebration of erotic fan fiction. With puppets. Imagine a world where Jackie Collins meets Thunderbirds. I’m so looking forward to a trip to Love Island… via Tracy Island.”

The new series steps into the literary world of adult fan fiction – stories penned by hobbyist writers centred on amorous adventures about celebrities or characters from literature and pop culture.

RDF Television’s Maia Liddell notes of the commission:

“A passion project four years in the making, we’re really excited to be delving into the creative, intriguing and erotic world of fan fiction writing. We couldn’t have a more perfect host in Mel to take the guests, and us, on these thrilling adventures.”

The six-part series will air on Channel 4 and All 4 later this year.