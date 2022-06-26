X Factor returning in 2023?

The singing competition last aired in 2018.

Next year could see the return of another reality television classic as Simon Cowell seeks out a broadcaster for The X Factor.

The Daily Star is reporting that Cowell is due to meet with a number of bosses of television networks having secured a big money deal with a production company.

“Things are in the early stages at the moment. But the wheels are definitely in motion.” A source told the tabloid

The news comes as talks of a revival of Pop Idol and Big Brother have also been widely reported on although nothing has been officially confirmed in either case. It was reported last week that ITV were in ‘advanced talks’ to air a ‘back to basics’ version of Big Brother on ITV2.

The X Factor was put on hold after the 2018 series following a decline in ratings. The show aired on ITV for 14 years although it is not guaranteed that a revival would see it returning to the network.

At its peak in 2010, an average of 14 million viewers would tune in but that had dropped to just 6 million by 2018.