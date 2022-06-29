UKTV take viewers up the Wedding Valley

UKTV’s factual entertainment channel W has commissioned a brand new UKTV original series, Wedding Valley.

Described by UKTV as ‘an upbeat and inspiring look at the thriving wedding industry of Lancashire’s stunning Ribble Valley’.

Produced by Little Gem, Wedding Valley will document the highs and lows of some of the 1500 weddings that will take place during Ribble Valley’s 2022 wedding season, with filming beginning at the end of May through to September.

W’s channel director, Adam Collings:

“As a channel that delights in showing life’s authentic and unfiltered moments, I’m thrilled to introduce W viewers to Wedding Valley. While ‘the big day’ only lasts 24 hours for the varied range of couples, it’s a way of life for the companies, teams and families that work tirelessly to deliver them. We can’t wait to meet them all and see their perspective of these life-changing moments.”

The heart of Wedding Valley is rooted in several unique businesses who form part of the Ribble Valley’s thriving wedding industry, from bridal shops, cake designers, florists, planners and co-ordinators. Each episode takes viewers through a typical week in peak wedding season, and all of the passion, drama and hard work that goes into making each couple’s wedding dreams a reality.

Kirsty Hanson, UKTV commissioning editor:

The Ribble Valley is the UK’s wedding hotspot and with its warm and talented wedding-obsessed workforce it is the most perfect place to set a wedding series for W. Love is most definitely in the air in Wedding Valley, but so is professional pride and competition, and the series will give viewers a unique insight into all the drama of the wedding industry.

Wedding Valley will air on UKTV’s free-to-air channel W joining a slate of new original programming recently announced including, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA, Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, Rochelle Humes: Interior Designer in the Making and The Beauty Rewind Clinic. Wedding Valley will also be available on UKTV Play.