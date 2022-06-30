Maxine drama to star newcomer Jemma Carlton in title role

Channel 5 have announced the casting of key roles for their upcoming drama Maxine.

Maxine will examine the police investigation into school assistant Maxine Carr and her caretaker fiancé Ian Huntley, who was later imprisoned for the double murder of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, the tragic case that shocked the nation. The three-part drama will explore, through Carr’s perspective, her tumultuous relationship with Huntley; why she lied for him and how she became public enemy No.1, and will reflect the scale of the police investigation into the murders and subsequent media frenzy around the biggest manhunt ever seen in British history.

Newcomer Jemma Carlton will play the lead role of Maxine Carr, with Scott Reid starring as Ian Huntley. Steve Edge stars as journalist Brian Farmer, along with Natalie Britton as tabloid journalist Jane Kerrigan. In addition, Kate O’Toole also features.

Mike Benson and Julie Ryan are executive producers on the series. Laura Way (The Holiday, Blood) is directing, whilst Simon Tyrrell (The Spanish Princess) serves as the writer and Tamryn Reinecke and Emma Foley (Redemption of a Rouge, It Is In Us All) as producers. Abacus Media Rights are on board as international distributor for the series.

Mike Benson, Managing Director, Clapperboard: