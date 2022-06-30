EastEnders reveals first look at the Square’s first drag queen

New EastEnders images offer a first look at Albert Square’s first drag queen Tara Misu, played by Matthew Morrison.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Matthew Morrison had joined the cast of the soap in the role of Felix Baker.

Felix is the younger son of Mitch Baker’s (Roger Griffiths) estranged brother Avery (Omar Lye-Fook) with the pair set to arrive in the Square in next week’s episodes, alongside Felix’s older half-brother Finlay (Ashley Byam).

EastEnders have now revealed that Felix is a drag queen who uses the name ‘Tara Misu’.

Speaking about playing a drag queen, Matthew Morrison said:

“I am blessed to have the opportunity to step into the heels of the fierce Tara Misu as part of my role on EastEnders. It’s a privilege to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and to showcase the creative art of drag to both viewers at home and the residents of Walford.”

