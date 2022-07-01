BBC new home of UEFA Champions League highlights

Wednesday night highlights will begin in 2024.

The BBC has acquired the highlights rights to the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday nights, beginning in 2024.

The deal with UEFA will see the BBC for the first time airing highlights and digital content of the Champions League through till 2027.

The BBC’s Director of Sport Barbara Slater said that it’s a “wonderful addition” to their football portfolio. She added that the deal will allow fans of the Champions League to follow it “wherever and however they like.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the BBC in the UK for 2024-27, as it broadcasts UEFA Champions League Wednesday highlights for the very first time. The BBC brand is synonymous with premium sport, and it will apply its extensive expertise in delivering wide-reaching UEFA Champions League coverage for fans in the market.” – Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director

The confirmation from the BBC comes as a deal is expected to be struck by BT Sport and Amazon. BT Sport currently have exclusivity to the Champions League, however with an increase in matches in the next cycle from 2024, they are expected to split coverage with Amazon. It’s reported that BT Sport will retain most of the rights. The deal includes coverage the Europa League and Europa Conference League.