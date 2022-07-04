ITV encourage under-represented communities in Leeds to consider media careers

Next week Creative Access and ITV Leeds will host a special careers event, encouraging more people from under-represented backgrounds in the North-East to consider careers in the creative industry.

The showcase, hosted by ITV’s Director of Channel and Content Operations Ian Cottrell, is part of Creative Access and ITV’s drive to enable more people from communities under-represented in the creative industries to access careers, progress and reach leadership, and further understanding of the variety of career paths.

Ian Cottrell, Director of Channel and Content Operations at ITV:

“We’re delighted to be hosting this showcase with Creative Access. I really believe it’s going to make an impact through informing and inspiring talented creatives to pursue a career in a sector that needs them. Supporting our regions is at the heart of what we do at ITV.”



Creative Access, a leading not-for-profit organisation, specialising in diversity and progressive career development and ITV Yorkshire, have teamed up to host this special showcase event on Wednesday, July 13th.

With a line-up of experts from the world of television, marketing, publishing and more, the showcase will encourage more people from diverse ethnic backgrounds, socio-economic backgrounds and disabilities in the North-East, to consider careers in the sector. Attendees will be, ITV Studios note, encouraged to get inspired and skilled up for the creative industry with experts sharing their career pathways and top tips.

Experts include Rawan Elsa, Archivist and Publishing Assistant, Peepal Tree Press, Rhianne Deans, Editorial/Clearance Coordinator, Emmerdale, ITV Studios Continuing Drama, Shamima Noor, Communications Coordinator, Fuel Theatre, Sonny Hanley, Controller of Content Services, ITV and Aydodele Ogunshakin, Storyliner, Coronation Street, ITV Studios Continuing Drama.

ITV is the UK’s biggest commercial TV network, making programmes in a full range of genres, for all audiences across the UK. ITV spends more out of London than any other commercial broadcaster and they state that they ‘are proud to have deep roots in the nations and regions.’

ITV is one of the biggest TV employers in Leeds, with around 500 staff working across Calendar News, Commercial Sales, Content Supply & Distribution, Legal & Rights Management, Emmerdale, Provision, The Garden, World Productions and the ITV Archive Centre and ITV Content Delivery.

Guests from all types of backgrounds are welcome to join the event which takes place on Wednesday, July 13th in Leeds.

Creative Access is one of the leading diversity organisations in the UK, helping talented people to thrive in the creative industries who come from groups that are under-represented in terms of ethnicity, socio-economic backgrounds and disability.

ITV has worked with Creative Access for a decade, as one of its first partners, and we have been their HQ home since 2015. ITV continues to prioritise building a diverse and inclusive culture and workforce.

Josie Dobrin, CEO of Creative Access:

“We’re really excited for this event with ITV to showcase the variety of exciting careers in the creative industries on offer in Leeds and the North-East from TV to publishing to theatre and beyond.”

Event details:

Date: Wednesday 13 July. Time: 5pm - 7pm. Location: ITV, TV Centre, 106 Kirkstall Road, Leeds LS3 1JS. More information here.