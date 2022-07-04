Pick of the Plots: Monday 4th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, July 4.

Mitch’s brother Avery puts a few backs up when he arrives in Albert Square in his flash car. Realising he’s got off on the wrong foot with the locals, he plans a gathering in The Vic and invites everyone along. Later, Mitch isn’t pleased to see his brother in the pub. Soon, Mitch snaps at Avery; he wasn’t there for him when he needed him. Avery apologises and asks a reluctant Mitch to help him with a job.

Meanwhile, Phil makes an enemy with another prisoner, Craig, and turns to a fellow inmate, Ravi, to get a burner phone. Ben is torn when Phil calls and asks him for a favour. Later, Phil finds himself in a huge fight with Craig forcing the guards to step in.

Phil meets with Keeble who warns him that he’s running out of time. Re-tabling her offer, she gives him 48 hours to accept it.

Later, Phil tries to enlist Ravi as muscle after a chilling threat from Craig, while Kat is on edge after an abruptly-ended call from Phil. Things get worse for Kat as another threat is sent via Tommy and Sam is quick to offer her some advice. Kat later visits Phil in prison and drops a bombshell.

Elsewhere, Sharon is touched to receive a gift from Phil on what would have been Dennis’s 16th. Shirley puts pressure on Sam to bring her in on her plot to stitch-up Kat and Sharon.

Also, Stacey ends her relationship with Kheerat due to his reluctance to be open about it. Mick offers Linda support ahead of a meeting with a social worker.

EastEnders, BBC Two, 7.30pm and 8pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Convinced that Mimi is putting her injury on, Evelyn tells Fiz that she thinks she is part of a plan to sabotage the wedding. When Hope’s bridesmaid dress gets covered in wine and Mimi blames Cerberus, Evelyn sees red and not just wine.

As a slanging match ensues Phill’s annoyed with Fiz for not giving Mimi the benefit of the doubt. They are both stunned when a beautiful woman steps out of a car and introduces herself to Fiz as Camilla, Phill’s ex-wife.

Meanwhile, Kevin spurs Tyrone on into telling Fiz how he really feels about her.

Elsewhere, Spider reveals to Toyah that he and his fellow activists are planning to occupy the disused Nuttall’s Brewery building as a base for an upcoming protest. Toyah’s keen to get involved but Spider’s wary of her risking arrest while on bail.

Also, Gail’s perturbed when Audrey’s first stop out of hospital is the pub. Ed and Steve realise they have got a leaky problem; Kevin offers to train Aaron up as a mechanic.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Charles is shocked when Ethan learns that his sister Naomi has gone missing. Charles feels guilty when he realises that Naomi’s disappearance is likely down to his refusal to meet her.

Meanwhile, David is seemingly determined to continue his insurance fraud. But when Jacob and Priya make their opposition to David’s behaviour clear, he shows a flicker of regret.

Elsewhere, Moira makes a heartfelt plea for Cain to be there for Faith.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

When Serena is rushed to the hospital, Ali makes a decision that may cost him his career. Could he finally be getting his comeuppance?

The Chen-Williams family have an anxious wait following Serena’s accident, but will they receive good news?

Meanwhile, after failing his geography test, Bobby resorts to acting out.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm