Top UK Chef reveals only BBQ glaze you’ll need this summer

The chef from top hotel chain Dakota has some summer cooking advice when it comes to BBQ glaze…

To celebrate National Barbecue Week, a top UK chef has revealed his mouth-watering recipe for making a delicious barbecue glaze – the only one you’ll need to impress at family gatherings and garden parties this summer.

Sam Karle, Executive Head Chef at luxury Dakota Hotel in Manchester, has shared a step-by-step guide on how to make the flavourful accompaniment to any meat dish. He has revealed the recipe to mark National Barbecue Week, which runs all this week, until July 10.

Made from an array of ten simple ingredients, including balsamic vinegar, garlic and ginger, Sam’s combination of flavours is guaranteed to create a taste sensation. The recipe is simple to follow and consists of six easy steps that can be followed from the comfort of your own kitchen, requiring only a knife or peeler, a pan and a spoon to create.

Executive Head Chef Sam Karle:

“No matter what the meat is, this barbecue glaze is the perfect addition to any dish. As well as being a simple recipe to follow, once made, the glaze can be kept refrigerated and reused – so there’s no unnecessary waste.”

Sam’s recipe requires demerara sugar, balsamic vinegar, treacle, two cloves of garlic, fresh ginger, dark soy sauce, red wine, water, two cloves of star anise and a chilli.

“The process of making the glaze from home is quick and easy. Begin by peeling two cloves of garlic and ½ thumb of ginger and rough cut into finer pieces. Next, simply deseed one chilli and chop into small pieces. Add the garlic, ginger, chilli and two cloves of star anise to a pan with 285ml of water and bring to the boil. “Then add in 50g of demerara sugar, 285ml of balsamic vinegar, 40ml of dark soy sauce two tablespoons of treacle, 200ml of red wine then slightly reduce the temperature so it’s simmering. “To ensure maximum flavour is achieved, continue to reduce the simmer slowly. Top tip, to find out if the glaze is ready, dip a spoon into the pan and check that it quickly glazes the back of the spoon. “Finally, drizzle the warm glaze over the meat, as it will set once cold. Once the glaze has set, it can be reheated and reused.”

31-year-old Sam joined Dakota Manchester in January 2019 as Executive Head Chef, having previously held senior positions in Michelin Star and AA rosette kitchens.

Sam’s BBQ Glaze

Ingredients

50g demerara sugar

285ml balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp of treacle

2 cloves of garlic

½ thumb of ginger

40ml of dark soy sauce

1.4l of red wine jus, 200ml of red wine or 1l of beef stock

285ml of water

2 cloves of star anise

1 chilli

Method