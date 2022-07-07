Pick of the Plots: Thursday 7th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, July 7.

Sharon anxiously waits for news on what has happened to Phil.

Meanwhile, the Taylors are at the hospital with Avery who has collapsed. Mitch calls his two sons, Finlay and Felix who soon arrive and shed some more light on the situation.

Elsewhere, Kathy struggles to keep her family together; Linda enjoys bossing Janine around at The Vic.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Alone with Chas, Cain shares his traumatic memories of his past and the damage Faith inflicted on him. Chas can see Cain’s real pain.

As they reminisce through the night, the siblings bond and Cain agrees to make an effort regarding Faith.

Meanwhile, Leyla returns home to a sleeping Liam and places her bags of coke on the table, seemingly preparing herself to confess the truth. But will she?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

When Ollie struggles to make it through the eulogy, Cindy is forced to step in and encourages Luke’s loved ones to look at the positives of his life underneath a heart-warming reel of memories. However, the joy is short-lived when a shocking revelation from a surprise guest causes drama at Luke’s funeral.

Meanwhile, when Norma sends Sienna and Warren to make a purchase on her behalf and Warren gets distracted by the prescription pills, Sienna sees an opportunity.

Elsewhere, Mercedes drops Bobby off for grief counselling with Honour and they make a surprising breakthrough. But could it be undone when Bobby gets a threatening message?

Also, Misbah gets a surprise visitor.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm