Sky News to hold TV debate with Tory leadership contenders

The next Prime Minister will air live on the rolling news channel.

John Ryley, Head of Sky News:

“There has never been a more important time to reinvigorate the trust of voters in the office of the Prime Minister. This live TV debate on Sky News gives the candidates a chance to reconnect with millions by debating the major issues facing Britain. It presents a unique opportunity to re-engage a disillusioned electorate.”

Sky News will host the first live television debate with those vying to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and the country’s next Prime Minister. On Monday 18th July, the candidates will come together at the news centre in West London for a live debate hosted by Kay Burley.

The contenders will face questions from a virtual studio audience, with the programme broadcast live and for free on Sky channel 501, across Sky News’ digital channels, streamed on YouTube, and simulcast to their Independent Radio News commercial audio partners.

Sky News and other broadcasters changed the political landscape in the UK by creating the first leaders’ debates in 2010.

Sky News believes debates are critical to inform and engage the voting public. With the winner of the leadership battle becoming the UK’s next Prime Minister, this live TV debate lets the candidates set out their stall for everyone to hear on a platform where they will be put to the test. – Sky

The leadership contest will be decided by a national vote of the Conservative Party ballot membership.