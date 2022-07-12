ITV head to Platform 7

Platform 7 to premiere on ITVX.

The broadcaster has commissioned what it describes as a ‘gripping psychological thriller’. Platform 7, to air as a four-part series will be adapted by screenwriter Paula Milne from the globally renowned bestselling novel of the same title by Louise Doughty.

Head of Drama, Polly Hill:

“I’m thrilled to be working with Dancing Ledge Productions on the haunting thriller, Platform 7, an adaptation of Louise Doughty’s brilliant novel. It’s edgy, fresh and engaging and is unlike anything we’ve commissioned before, as ITVX gives us the scope to break new ground with drama. Paula Milne’s scripts perfectly capture the novel’s vibrant storytelling whilst addressing some important contemporary issues.”

Platform 7 will be an ITVX premiere, exclusive to ITV’s new free streaming service, many months ahead of linear transmission on ITV main channel.

The drama is a haunting thriller following central character Lisa who, after witnessing a cataclysmic event on platform 7 of a railway station, finds her own fragmented memory jogged to reveal a connection between her own life and that of the event she has just witnessed. Supernatural elements combine with contemporary realism in this chilling drama.

Recent television adaptations of Louise Doughty’s work include Apple Tree Yard and Crossfire.

Paula Milne:

“This is no traditional ‘spooky’ ghost story. It’s the tale of a ghost on a quest to discover who she was and the events that led to her untimely death. Her story is a celebration of indignation versus passivity and truth versus lies. While writing it from Louise Doughty’s astute and emotionally intelligent novel, I began to feel she’s the ghost in all of us; the unseen part of us when we find ourselves reflecting on the wisdom of our past decisions. Sometimes with regret, occasionally with rancour but more often with the complicated relish of what it means to be human.”

Platform 7 will go into production later this year. Details of casting will be released closer to filming commencing.