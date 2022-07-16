Six part medical drama Maternal for ITV

The drama will star Parminder Nagra, Lara Pulver and Lisa Mcgrillis.

The drama will be written in her first television work by Jacqui Honess-Martin, an experienced director and theatre writer.

ITV head of drama Polly Hill:

“Jacqui’s scripts are brilliant, and they perfectly capture how difficult it can be for women juggling family life, whilst under pressure at work, making critical life or death decisions. It’s hard to believe this is her first television drama. I’m thrilled Parminder, Lara and Lisa will lead our cast and to be working with Patrick Spence and James Griffiths on what promises to be a modern and engaging medical drama.”

Maternal follows the work and lives of three female doctors returning to post-pandemic frontline medicine after maternity leave and having to heroically balance the intense demands of the NHS and motherhood.

The drama will bring together leading actresses Parminder Nagra, Lara Pulver and Lisa McGrillis. The episodes explore working motherhood with wit, warmth and humour and offer a unique perspective on our beloved, overstretched NHS, and the people who hold it together. Sometimes.

