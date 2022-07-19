Channel 4 to sniff around more expensive flowers in Billionaire Blooms

Channel 4 is once again going behind the scenes of the ultra-luxury floristry market in a new four-part series of Billionaire Blooms, following a successful Christmas one-off.

Produced by Glasgow-based Raise the Roof Productions, Billionaire Blooms follows internationally renowned florists as they deliver awe-inspiring displays for exclusive venues and the most discerning private clients.

Jo Street, Head of Daytime and Features for Channel 4:

“I’m delighted to be bringing Billionaire Blooms back for a full series, it’s a wonderful, joyful watch and I can’t wait to see more of the incredible florists at work.”

The series is an insight into the unsung world of amazing design, meticulous planning and engineering of stunning floral installations on an epic scale, as cameras follow high-end florists including the internationally renowned Jamie Aston as he plans and builds installations for his biggest gig of the year: a five-day wedding in Venice.

Billionaire Blooms also features floral designer Paula Rooney, one of the world’s most in-demand floral designers who, with a starting price of £25,000 for parties and events, really knows how to put on a show.

Plus, joining Billionaire Blooms for the first time is florist Kelly Louise, who is based primarily in the North of England and has carved out an amazing career as the florist to the Cheshire set, as well as Wild Flowers of Edinburgh and Afia Bayayi who loves to work on colourful weddings in and around London.

Andrew Jackson, Executive Producer for Raise the Roof Productions: