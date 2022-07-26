Jaime Winstone to play ‘Peggy Mitchell’ in flashback episode of EastEnders

This autumn, EastEnders will air a flashback episode focused on the Mitchell family.

Jaime Winstone – who previously played Dame Barbara Windsor in the BBC biopic Babs – leads the cast as Peggy Mitchell.

Jaime Winstone, said:

“It’s been such an honour to step into Peggy Mitchell’s shoes for the first time, and into Barbara’s shoes for the second time. “There’s certainly a healthy amount of pressure when you’re taking on such an iconic role – I thoroughly enjoyed it. “Playing this role has really cemented my love and admiration for Barbara as I got to bookend my journey by playing Peggy Mitchell – I hope I’ve done her justice and I’ve loved every minute of it, I can’t wait for everyone to see the episode.”

The episode will also feature characters from EastEnders history that have never been seen on screen before such as Peggy’s husband Eric (George Russo), Billy Mitchell’s older brother, Charlie (Charlie Heptinstall) and Billy and Charlie’s father, Stephen (Dean Roberts).

Also joining the cast are: Daniel Delaney as Phil, Teddy Jay as Grant, Henry Garrett as Archie, Rose Reynolds as Glenda and George Greenland as Billy.

The episode is currently being filmed and will transport viewers back to the Winter of 1979 as the Mitchells are hit hard by a Britain in economic turmoil.

While Peggy’s marriage to Eric is beginning to show cracks, she keeps the boys, Sam, and the household in line. There’s tension between Phil and Eric as they vie for the title of man of the house. Elsewhere, while Glenda tries to keep Ronnie and Roxy out of trouble, Archie is up to his usual tricks.

As present day Phil grapples with growing pressure from DCI Keeble, audiences will take a journey back to his youth where clues to his present will undoubtedly be revealed…How will revelations about the past influence Phil’s ability to protect his family in 2022?

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, said: