Pick of the Plots: Monday 1st August

Kathy is unimpressed to see James has stayed the night with Ben. She reminds Ben that Lexi has her dance exam today and that there is a family meal planned for after.

At the Minute Mart, Suki attempts to reconcile with Kheerat but things get heated when they spot Ben. Ben tries to offer some advice to Kheerat but he makes his feelings clear.

Later, Ben lets Lexi down by turning up late for her exam and then snapping at her. Gutted, he turns to Tez for drugs, but a concerned Sam spots the exchange and tells Ben to pull himself together.

Ben heads to a party to find James but as he takes more and more drugs, James sends him home. Realising he’s late for Lexi’s dinner, Ben leaves her an emotional voicemail and says he’s on his way, but he collapses.

Meanwhile, things get worse for Suki when Kheerat announces he’s renting no.41 and he, Vinny and Ash are all moving out. Dotty finds herself caught in the middle but as Suki stoops to a new low to try and convince her children to stay, Dotty awkwardly helps pack up.

Kheerat has another blow for Suki – he’s buying her out of the businesses.

Elsewhere, Howie meets a woman, Delilah, who implores him to tell Kim his secret. Callum convinces Jay to move in with him.

In the bistro, Debbie instructs Ryan to stage a break-in so she can claim on the insurance. But later when Debbie tells Ryan the robbery is off, he’s furious. With ‘Casino Night’ underway, Ryan tells Debbie that he’s going to fuse the electrics and grab the cash from the safe. She reluctantly helps with his plan.

Later, Ryan is interrupted by Leanne as he carries out his plan but he manages to cover. Leanne is horrified to discover all the money gone. Debbie orders Ryan to call the police.

Meanwhile, Sally discovers Tim has been looking at porn sites. When he returns home from the casino night, he finds a note from Sally telling him that she’s made up the spare bed for him.

Elsewhere, Ken opens up to Wendy; Aaron encourages Summer to go for counselling.

Priya is left gobsmacked when Leyla fires her from Take A Vow.

Meanwhile, Kim’s wedding becomes too much for Lydia. Leyla is triumphant when Will asks her to pick up the pieces.

Elsewhere, Moira is shocked to hear some news.

Damon tries to lie his way out of trouble. However, when Sienna sets him the incriminating task of planting evidence that could link an innocent Joel to Warren’s disappearance, he is caught in the act by Liberty. How can he explain his way out of this one?

Later, Norma sets Sienna a task that needs doing tomorrow, and her and Warren are the only people she can trust.

Meanwhile, Imran contemplates taking slimming pills as he continues to have a warped perception of his appearance.

Elsewhere, Nancy offers John Paul an olive branch.

