The cheapest UK staycations

As the world slowly gets back to normal, international travel is finally back on the cards…

But as the cost of living continues to rise in the UK, many families are choosing to take a minibreak a little closer to home. The UK has amazing landscapes and charming cities, not to mention world-class attractions. However, it’s understandable that picking the ultimate staycation destination can be challenging.

That’s why the team at BuzzBingo have gathered data on the best cities to visit for the ultimate staycation in the UK. The research took into

Aberdeen is the cheapest city for a staycation costing only £131 per day

Amongst some of the top cities in the UK, Aberdeen takes first place as the cheapest. The price of a six-day stay is £786 on Airbnb which is an average of £131 per day.

When it comes to the total holiday cost including car rental, a staycation in Aberdeen costs an average of £1,971 for a family of four. However, the city has the most expensive car rentals overall costing £112.39. Despite this Aberdeen is the second cheapest location for a staycation in an Airbnb, just behind Norwich £1,873.

Edinburgh is the most family-friendly city with 47 family focused events

Edinburgh topped the list as the most family-friendly city offering attractions such as the National Museum of Scotland and the World of Illusions.

London came second with attractions ranging from the iconic Harry Potter bus tour to Paddington Bear’s walking tour as part of the experience. Glasgow and Oxford came in third place each with four family-friendly events, such as museums and woodland parks.

London is the most pet-friendly city with 175 pet-friendly hotels

As one of the most popular cities to visit in the UK, London ranked first place for being the most pet-friendly city with five-star hotels catered to the needs of owner’s pets.

Edinburgh followed closely in second place with 33 pet-friendly hotels that are both central and near parks, allowing pets to explore. Newcastle and Cardiff follow suit each with 30 pet-friendly hotels.

Belfast is the most expensive city to eat out in costing an average of £46.50

According to research, Belfast was the most expensive city to dine in during a staycation. However, the capital city wasn’t the only expensive city on the list, Edinburgh, Manchester, Bristol, Liverpool, and London all came second with an average of £45.00 per meal.

Plymouth was the cheapest city overall with an average price of meal price of just £30.00. (pictured top)

The city is well known for its love for traditional English food and has proved to be popular amongst visitors.

The full data run down can be found here