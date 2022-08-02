Women’s cricket is taking centre stage this summer…

Women’s cricket continues to break records and make history featuring in countless international tours, The Hundred and the Commonwealth Games for the very first time.

Issy Wong, England Women and Birmingham Phoenix player:

“It’s awesome that women and girls will be able to try cricket for free at Sixes every Friday this summer! We Got Game is all about getting more women and girls excited about cricket and feel like it’s a place for them, so this is cool. Cricket changed my life and I love that this gives everyone the chance to try it out.”

To celebrate this, on the night of the first women’s cricket game at the Commonwealth Games (Fri 29 July), Sixes Social Cricket, the world’s first immersive cricketing experience, partnered with inclusive cricket campaign – We Got Game, to offer groups of women and girls the opportunity to play for free every Friday night this summer.

We Got Game is a positive and inspiring new platform, hosted on Instagram, designed to elevate the profile of and celebrate the women’s and girls’ game, creating space for a community of like-minded young women and girls to unite and share their passions both on and off the pitch.

In conjunction with We Got Game, Sixes will be launching free batting for groups of women and girls on Fridays across all Sixes venues in Birmingham, Manchester, Fulham, Fitzrovia and White City, launching in August, encouraging them to try their hand at cricket and showcase cricket as a sport for all.

The initiative will launch on Friday 29 July when India takes on Australia in Birmingham, to coincide with the first cricket game of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and just before the second instalment of the smash-hit ‘The Hundred’ women’s competition kicks off on 11 August.

Sixes will also be hosting an event at Sixes Birmingham (3 August) to celebrate women’s cricket and launch of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the city.

Calum Mackinnon, Co-Founder of Sixes: